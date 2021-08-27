COVID-19 in Sask.: 258 new cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, as the number of new cases continue to rise.

COVID-19 has now caused the death of 596 people in this province since the pandemic began last year.

Another 258 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, the biggest one-day jump since May 8, when there were 271 new cases.

Another number that's heading in the wrong direction is active cases. On Friday, it was 1,753 in total, a jump of 151 from the day before.

That's the highest number since May 22.

The Saskatoon zone remains the province's COVID-19 hot spot, with 497 active cases and 61 new cases.

The new cases were reported in the following regions:

Far northwest: nine.

Far north central: seven.

Far northeast: 29.

Northwest: 23.

North central: 36.

Northeast: 18.

Saskatoon: 61.

Central west: 10.

Central east: nine.

Regina: 13.

Southwest: five.

South central: five.

Southeast: 12.

Residence information is pending for another 21 cases.

The number of people in hospital has dropped to 97 from 104, with 22 people in intensive care.

Among those in hospital, 73 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the province's dashboard says.

On Thursday, 2,822 people got vaccinated and 3,618 got tested in Saskatchewan.