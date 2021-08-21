Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Sask.: 187 new cases, nearly 1,500 now active

There were no new deaths from the illness reported on Saturday. Saskatchewan has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Aug. 12.

The provincial 7-day new case daily average sit at 155, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 people

Another 2,521 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, along with 2,635 more second doses. (Saber Zidi/The Associated Press)

Another 187 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

There are now 1,478 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest COVID-19 dashboard update,

There were no new deaths from the illness reported, leaving the province's total since the start of the pandemic at 586. The province has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Aug. 12, when two were reported.

The new cases were reported in the following regions:

  • Far northwest: six.
  • Far north central: two.
  • Far northeast: 14.
  • Northwest: 12.
  • North central: 16.
  • Northeast: 22.
  • Saskatoon: 37.
  • Central west: one.
  • Central east: 11.
  • Regina: 22.
  • Southwest: nine.
  • South central: three.
  • Southeast: six.

Residence information is pending for another 26 cases.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, nearly 36 per cent were in the 20 to 39 age category.

The provincial seven-day new case daily average is now 155, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 people as of Saturday. 

That's nearly six times the seven-day average on July 17, when the daily average sat at 26 cases. The number has been climbing since.

Saskatchewan reported 52,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are now 89 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Saturday's update — an increase of five from Friday's total. There are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Among those in hospital, 64 patients — or 72 per cent — were not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says.

Another 2,521 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan since Friday's update, along with 2,635 more second doses.

