COVID-19 in Sask.: 187 new cases, nearly 1,500 now active

Another 187 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

There are now 1,478 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest COVID-19 dashboard update,

There were no new deaths from the illness reported, leaving the province's total since the start of the pandemic at 586. The province has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Aug. 12, when two were reported.

The new cases were reported in the following regions:

Far northwest: six.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: 14.

Northwest: 12.

North central: 16.

Northeast: 22.

Saskatoon: 37.

Central west: one.

Central east: 11.

Regina: 22.

Southwest: nine.

South central: three.

Southeast: six.

Residence information is pending for another 26 cases.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, nearly 36 per cent were in the 20 to 39 age category.

The provincial seven-day new case daily average is now 155, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 people as of Saturday.

That's nearly six times the seven-day average on July 17, when the daily average sat at 26 cases. The number has been climbing since.

Saskatchewan reported 52,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are now 89 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Saturday's update — an increase of five from Friday's total. There are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Among those in hospital, 64 patients — or 72 per cent — were not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says.

Another 2,521 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan since Friday's update, along with 2,635 more second doses.