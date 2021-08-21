COVID-19 in Sask.: 187 new cases, nearly 1,500 now active
The provincial 7-day new case daily average sit at 155, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 people
Another 187 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday.
There are now 1,478 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest COVID-19 dashboard update,
There were no new deaths from the illness reported, leaving the province's total since the start of the pandemic at 586. The province has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Aug. 12, when two were reported.
The new cases were reported in the following regions:
- Far northwest: six.
- Far north central: two.
- Far northeast: 14.
- Northwest: 12.
- North central: 16.
- Northeast: 22.
- Saskatoon: 37.
- Central west: one.
- Central east: 11.
- Regina: 22.
- Southwest: nine.
- South central: three.
- Southeast: six.
Residence information is pending for another 26 cases.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, nearly 36 per cent were in the 20 to 39 age category.
The provincial seven-day new case daily average is now 155, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 people as of Saturday.
That's nearly six times the seven-day average on July 17, when the daily average sat at 26 cases. The number has been climbing since.
Saskatchewan reported 52,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There are now 89 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Saturday's update — an increase of five from Friday's total. There are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
Among those in hospital, 64 patients — or 72 per cent — were not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says.
Another 2,521 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan since Friday's update, along with 2,635 more second doses.