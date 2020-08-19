COVID-19 in Sask.: 4 new cases reported Wednesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan were announced on Wednesday.

That includes two new cases in the northwest region and two cases in the southwest region.

As of Wednesday, there a total of 1,586 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic, the province said in its Wednesday update.

There are currently 154 active cases, with 1,410 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Of the active cases, 104 cases are in communal living settings, the province said.

Seven people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday. Three people are in in-patient care while four others are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 125,181 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Saskatchewan, including 962 tests on Tuesday.