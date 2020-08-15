COVID-19 in Sask: Province reports 21st death, 25 new cases of virus

The government of Saskatchewan is reporting the 21st death from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Saturday.

The person was in the south central zone and was in the 80 to 89 age range according to Saturday's update.

The government said there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday.

Seventeen cases were found in the north west, two cases were in Saskatoon and six were in the south central zones. Of the new cases, 23 are from communal living settings.

Eight people are in hospital; three are in inpatient care and five people are in intensive care.

Of the 189 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 123 are in communal living settings.

The province said nine more people recovered in Saturday's update, bringing the provincial recovery total to 1,356.

As of Saturday the province is reporting 1,566 cases of COVID-19.

The provincial update said just over 2,016 people were tested for COVID-19 on Friday. As of Saturday, there were 120,486 COVID-19 tests conducted in Saskatchewan.