COVID-19 in Sask.: Province reports record-setting 52 patients in ICU

The provincial government is reporting a record-setting 52 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

The previous record, set on Tuesday, was 51.

The breakdown of ICU patients is as follows:

Regina, 35.

Saskatoon, 11.

North Central, two.

Central East, two.

Southwest, two.

An additional 186 people are in hospital and another person has died in the 60-to-69 age group in the Regina zone.

The province reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 296 recoveries on Friday. The majority of the new cases are in Regina, 70, and Saskatoon, 40. Five of the new cases have pending residence information.

There are 2,463 active cases, according to the province.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 251, which is down from 264 on April 16.

In total the province has reported 39,392 cases of COVID-19 (Government of Saskatchewan)

There were 4,157 more COVID-19 tests processed in the province.

An additional 5,691 variants of concern (VOC) have been identified, including 3,286 in Regina. There are 62 screened VOCs with residence pending.

VOCs are mutated strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 that tend to be more contagious and cause more serious illnesses.

The province reported 9,801 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number to 382,135, with 54 per cent of Saskatchewan residents aged 40 and older having received their first dose.

On Wednesday a person in Regina was issued a ticket for $2,800 fine for failure to comply with a public health order.