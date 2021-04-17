COVID-19 in Sask.: Preliminary numbers show 249 cases, 2 deaths Saturday

The Saskatchewan government's update was delayed on Saturday.

The preliminary numbers showed 249 new cases and two more deaths linked to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Those numbers stayed the same when the full update published Saturday evening.

One person who died was in their 40s and from the central east zone, while the other person was in their 80s and from the northwest, the provincial update said.

The update provided the following breakdown of case numbers:

Far northwest, three.

Far northeast, three.

Northwest, 14.

North central, 10.

Northeast, seven.

Saskatoon, 56.

Central west, 12.

Central east, eight.

Regina, 73.

Southwest, 18.

South central, eight.

Southeast, 29.

Eight new cases required residence information to be assigned.

As of Saturday the province reported 4,529 COVID-19 variants through screening. Of them, 2,792 were identified in Regina. No new linage results were reported on Saturday.

As of Saturday there were 192 people in hospital; of them 145 were in inpatient care and 47 were in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was at 266 by Saturday's update, or 21.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

The province was unable to provide a number of active cases or recoveries in Saturday's update, due to a reporting issue involving multiple case location reassignments.

There were 3,643 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The government's finalized update said another 10,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Saskatchewan, bringing the province's total number of immunizations up to 334,063.

As of Saturday 59 per cent of people over the age of 50 in Saskatchewan received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.