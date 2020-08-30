SHA issues COVID-19 exposure alert for three Regina businesses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a number of businesses in Regina this past week.

The SHA said the individual was likely infectious when he visited these business:​

Aug. 23 – Save on Foods, 4520 Albert Street South, from 6-6:45 p.m.

– Save on Foods, 4520 Albert Street South, from 6-6:45 p.m. Aug. 24 – Evolution Fitness South, 100-3615 Pasqua Street, from 1-2 p.m. (using free weights)

– Evolution Fitness South, 100-3615 Pasqua Street, from 1-2 p.m. (using free weights) Aug. 27 – Great Canadian Brewhouse, 4820 Gordon Road, from 8-10 p.m.

​The SHA said anyone who was at these locations at those times and have any COVID-19 symptoms should call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing. Anyone who is not experiencing symptoms but was at these locations at these times should self monitor for 14 days.