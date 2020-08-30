SHA issues COVID-19 exposure alert for three Regina businesses
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public that an individual eho tested positive for COVID-19 visited a number of businesses in Regina this past week.
Person who tested positive was at Save on Foods, Evolution Fitness South and Great Canadian Brewhouse
The SHA said the individual was likely infectious when he visited these business:
- Aug. 23 – Save on Foods, 4520 Albert Street South, from 6-6:45 p.m.
- Aug. 24 – Evolution Fitness South, 100-3615 Pasqua Street, from 1-2 p.m. (using free weights)
- Aug. 27 – Great Canadian Brewhouse, 4820 Gordon Road, from 8-10 p.m.
The SHA said anyone who was at these locations at those times and have any COVID-19 symptoms should call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing. Anyone who is not experiencing symptoms but was at these locations at these times should self monitor for 14 days.