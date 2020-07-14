Passengers on two recent flights to Regina confirmed to have COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government is urging passengers on two recent flights to Regina to self-monitor for symptoms after passengers on both flights were confirmed to have COVID-19.
Others asked to watch for symptoms
The provincial government says two flights to Regina from other parts of the country earlier this month had passengers who were confirmed to have COVID-19.
The most recent was WestJet flight WS296 from Calgary to Regina on July 6, according to a list provided by the government.
The province said there were also cases confirmed in passengers from an Air Canada flight AC 7947 from Toronto to Regina on July 4.
Anyone who sat in rows 14 to 20 of that flight was potentially infected.
Passengers who were on these flights are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival.
The full list of affected flights with origins or destinations in Saskatchewan is on the provincial government's website.
