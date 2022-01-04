COVID-19 in Sask.: 7-day test positivity average highest it has ever been

Saskatchewan has released data on COVID-19 for the first time since Dec. 31.

There were 1,979 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, including 326 confirmed in the past day. Saskatchewan has 4,062 known active cases, the most since Oct. 16.

These new case numbers don't include people who have had positive home rapid tests but no PCR testing, and others who carry the virus but aren't showing any symptoms.

The seven-day rolling average of known new cases is the highest it has ever been at 515. The previous record was 488 on Sept. 30.

Five people with COVID-19, all of whom were in the 60 to 79 age category, died in the province since its last report. Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 95, with 11 in the ICU.

Here's a look at test positivity over the days Saskatchewan was not reporting daily data:

Jan. 1: 28 per cent.

Jan. 2: 29 per cent.

Jan. 3: 21 per cent.

The rolling seven-day average of test positivity is now sits at 23 per cent, the highest it has ever been in Saskatchewan.

The provincial lab is reporting that 95 per cent of all new cases are the Omicron variant. The province will stop genotyping cases, as it is assumed all new cases are Omicron.

The province also reported 1,343 people getting their first dose of a vaccine and 2,539 new fully vaccinated people.