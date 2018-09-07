Court orders justice camp protesters out of Regina's Wascana Park

A Court of Queen's Bench judge is ordering the Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp out of Wascana Park.

In a decision released Friday, court documents said police are authorized to arrest and remove people who are knowingly contravening the order by remaining in the Regina park.

The protesters are required to leave immediately and take down all of their teepees and lodging.

"We are pleased with the decision made by the court," Minister of Central Services Ken Cheveldayoff said in an emailed statement.

Cheveldayoff said he expects the camp to be removed in "a reasonable time" but reiterated the Wascana Centre Authority and police's power to remove the camp if it does not comply.

"Again, we are fully supportive of peaceful protests but the act of overnight camping, burning combustibles and erecting structures in the park cannot be done without the proper permits and approvals, as confirmed by today's court order," Cheveldayoff said.

The camp set up in February and has remained on the lawn of the Legislative Building in Regina since then. Police moved in and made several arrests in June, but no charges were laid.

Early in June, the camp was given an eviction notice, but the protesters did not comply.

Justice Ysanne Wilkinson wrote in her decision that the protesters effectively usurped the area where they set up camp and have excluded "the public at large" from exercising their own Charter rights in the park.

She said this conclusion is supported by several groups who had acquired the proper documentation and authorization to use the west lawn but were prevented from doing so by the camp's presence.

"The protesters deny any intent to assert exclusive dominion over the West Lawn. The reality, however, is that the exclusive occupation, continuous and uninterrupted, has occurred for the past six months, save for the brief interlude when the camp was dismantled," Wilkinson said.

Protesters and the provincial government launched separate court action over the justice camp earlier this summer. The province sought to order a court order to have the camp removed.

The protesters filed their own legal action seeking a declaration that their camp is protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the arrest of six protesters on June 18 was unconstitutional.

Regina Police Service Police Chief Evan Bray has previously said there will be no action from police unless there is a threat to public safety.

Wilkinson noted that any commotion, such as a Yorkton man firing roman candles or another man doing the Nazi salute, are from counter-protesters but that those incidents were a factor nonetheless.

Those incidents are "a very real prospect that tensions may escalate and that the 'tragedy of commons' ... is a meaningful concern for those fixed with the responsibility of maintaining public safety and order," Wilkinson wrote.

