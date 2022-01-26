Court hears closing arguments at sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

After nearly four weeks, the sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor heard closing arguments at Queen's Bench on Thursday.

The Crown alleges 76-year-old Sylvester Ukabam sexually assaulted five women during medical exams he did as a gastroenterologist — a doctor who deals with disorders of the stomach and intestines.

A publication ban prohibits any of the complainants from being named.

Ukabam has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual assault. He is being tried by judge alone.

On Thursday the defence questioned the reliability of all five complainants. Meanwhile, as part of its arguments, the Crown gave a rundown on some of the history of gender discrimination in sexual assault court cases.

Five complainants

Ukabam's trial began on Jan. 10 with a witness who said the former doctor vaginally penetrated her under the pretence of conducting a physical examination in 2013.

On Jan. 11, the second complainant testified that Ukabam sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions from 2012 to 2014. She said two of the occasions included vaginal penetration.

On Jan. 12, the third complainant said Ukabam sexually assaulted her with vaginal penetration in 2017.

On Jan. 13, court heard testimony from a friend of Jan. 12's witness about how the witness acted on the day of her alleged assault.

During closing arguments, Syvlestre Ukabam's lawyer Aaron Fox gave a rundown of expert witnesses' testimony. Fox also read from other similar sexual assault cases. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Later on Jan. 13, court heard from a fourth complainant who alleged that Ukabam performed an unusual and unnecessary breast exam on her at his downtown clinic without explaining why.

On Jan. 14, court heard from a fifth complainant — a 66-year-old woman from Regina with Crohn's disease— who alleges that Ukabam sexually assaulted her on June 23, 2014, during a routine appointment.

On Jan. 25, Ukabam took the stand in his own defence. He testified that he was surprised and shocked by the complaints against him.

Defence arguments

The defence's argument centred on the reliability of the five complainants.

Ukabam's lawyer Aaron Fox described what expert witnesses testified throughout the trial and read from other similar sexual assault cases.

Fox said that none of the five complainants were reliable, nor could their testimonies be relied on, and that it is possible they could have misinterpretations of some events.

Fox took issue with how three of the five complainants came forward with their allegations against Ukabam after reading or being informed about the first two complainants' allegations.

Furthermore, Fox said that none of the complainants testified actually seeing Ukabam's finger on or in their vaginas.

He suggested to Queen's Bench Justice Brian Scherman that some complainants had been frustrated that they weren't experiencing relief for their medical problems when they saw Ukabam on the days of the alleged assaults.

Fox said that the complainants are unreliable partly because of medications they were on, the multiple medical problems they have and the passage of time since the incidents.

"At the time what took place was appropriate and consented to," said Fox.

"With the passage of time and the influence of other matters, they've come to the conclusion that, 'oh that was inappropriate. I think that was a finger in my vagina.'"

Fox said Ukabam has remained adamant that he did not assault any of the women.

He concluded by pointing to Ukabam having thousands of patients over the years, but there being just five complainants.

"That's kind of significant in and of itself."

Court heard closing arguments at the sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor on Feb. 3 at Court of Queen's Bench. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Crown arguments

The Crown began its closing arguments with the statement that the trial is not looking at the good Ukabam has done throughout his career with the many patients he's seen, but specifically at the five complainants' allegations.

Crown prosecutor Jackie Lane told the judge that It takes a great deal of courage to report to an authority when one has been assaulted. She referred to some of the history of gender discrimination in other court cases.

Lane said the court has heard no evidence of collusion.

Earlier, the defence suggested that the complainants were unhappy with their medical conditions and that they were not improving, but the Crown said these women are resigned to their conditions and were able to cope.

The Crown maintains therefore that any frustration with their medical conditions did not affect their recollection of the alleged sexual assaults.

Lane said that all five of the women respected and trusted Ukabam prior to their alleged assaults.

"These women were seeking help, they were vulnerable," said Lane.

"It's a case of he said she said, or a case of he said they say."

The defence previously suggested that the women were mistaken about feeling a finger in their vaginas. The Crown addressed Justice Scherman and pushed back against that comment.

"Four of the five patients allege their vaginas were touched by Ukabam during medical exam. There was no explanation given, and there was no consent," Lane said.

"Let's be clear here, my lord. Women don't confuse their vaginas and their anuses. And as to my learned friend's submissions that none of the complainants saw Ukabam's fingers in their vaginas, only felt them … with respect my lord, other than looking in a mirror or being a contortionist, who could?"

The Crown said all five women should be believed and are reliable witnesses. When addressing issues of recollection, the Crown asked the judge to consider the effect trauma has on memory.

Ukabam's trial has been adjourned until April 22, when the judge will read his decision.