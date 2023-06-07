Moosomin First Nation man makes 1st court appearance on 1st-degree murder charge

Wade Frenchman, a 31-year-old from Moosomin First Nation charged with the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Tyler Mooswa, is making his first court appearance Wednesday in Prince Albert Provincial Court.

RCMP arrested Frenchman on June 5 in North Battleford.

Police say Mooswa was killed on June 4 in Moosomin First Nation.

At about 5:45 a.m. CST that day, Battlefords RCMP were called to the scene of the crime in an "open outdoor area" on Moosomin First Nation, about 150 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. Mooswa was declared deceased on scene by EMS.

Frenchman faces one count of first-degree murder.