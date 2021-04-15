Regina's 'Couponbae' shares her best money-saving tips with community

Raiza Ocampo knows a good deal when she sees one.

The Regina woman, originally from the U.S., is somewhat of a coupon superstar thanks to her blog YQR Couponbae, which she started in 2018.

She said there's a myth in Canada that you can't really do "extreme couponing" here, but she researched store policies and found out you could price match groceries.

"I started getting things for super cheap that I was paying [a lot of money] for. It just became kind of an addiction from there," she said on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Ocampo shares deals, tips and tricks on her blog. Often, her bill includes a long list of items she got for free — she recently did a haul where she got $72 worth of cereal for free — and she sometimes donates the items she picks up.

"I would recommend anyone, just to get their feet wet, start with price matching," she said.

That's how she got started — at some stores, you can just show your cashier a lower price at another establishment either with a flyer or with an app on your phone, she said.

She gets the most out of the experience by combining price matching, couponing and using points she gets with loyalty programs.

"I've been saving so much money and I wanted people to know that, 'Hey, you guys can do this too,'" she said.

"When you can help your own family out, that's when you can start helping others."