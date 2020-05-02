'This is not the news that our fans want to hear': COVID-19 cancels Country Thunder, again

The COVID-19 pandemic has rained on Craven, Sask.'s music festival parade, again.

Country Thunder organizers announced Tuesday afternoon they're cancelling this year's country music show, after "ongoing dialogue with public health officials and the provincial government; and the continued uncertainty surrounding the border closure," the company said in a news release.

Last year's show was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

Luke Combs was to headline this year's event along with fellow musicians Dan and Shay and Kane Brown.

Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of the company's Saskatchewan festival, said: "This is not the news that our fans want to hear or the news that we wanted to deliver.… But, as we have learned, and given these extenuating circumstances, the decision-making process is completely out of our hands."

The news release announcing this year's cancellation says tickets purchased for this year are to be "automatically honoured" for next year's music festival.

The Regina area, which according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority includes Craven, remains a hot spot for active COVID-19 cases and variant strains of the virus.

By April 21, the border between the United States and Canada will have been closed to non-essential travel for 13 consecutive months.

The Local Journalism Initiative supports the creation of original civic journalism that is relevant to the diverse needs of underserved communities across Canada, broadening availability and consumption of local and regional news on matters of civic governance. Read more about The Local Journalism Initiative here. If you have any questions about the Local Journalism Initiative program, please contact lji@newsmediacanada.ca.