After series of incidents last year, Regina doughnut shop hit by vandalism again

A Regina doughnut shop owner is cleaning up again after his store was the target of vandalism earlier this week.

Vuong Pham, who owns Country Corner Donuts, says racist messages were written on the doors of the shop, and two windows were broken with rocks.

Pham believes it happened sometime between 11 p.m. CST Monday and when he arrived at the shop around 5 a.m. Tuesday. He says he found the floor covered in glass and two rocks nearby. Two regular customers helped him clean it up.

Racist messages like this one were written with marker on the doors of the shop. (Ethan Williams/CBC News)

"It concerned me now that maybe something bad could happen," said Pham, who has owned the store since 1989.

Not the first time it's happened

Several similar incidents occurred last year at Pham's shop. In late November, racist messages were written in red spray paint on the front of the building, and Pham believes one window was shot at with a BB gun.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in January in connection with the previous incidents. A Regina Police Service spokesperson told CBC that officers won't speculate if the man is responsible for this act.

"I hoped it would never happen again, but it [happened[ again," said Pham.

Country Corner Donuts owner Vuong Pham was troubled by the vandalism, but is keeping a sense of humour about the situation. (Ethan Williams/CBC News)

Nearby businesses and competitors took to social media encouraging people to buy from Country Corner the last time it was vandalized. The shop sold out of its doughnut supply that day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also showed his support by paying Pham a virtual visit last month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Country Corner Donuts owner Vuong Pham for about 25 minutes last month. (Vuong Pham/Facebook)

"That's something you have to forever remember," Pham said of the visit.

He said people expressed shock and anger again this week after seeing the damage. He purposely left the writing on the door and rocks on a table for people to see.

Staying positive

Despite the discouraging acts, Pham says he's not going anywhere. He's maintaining a sense of humour about the whole thing.

"[I'm a] strong man you know, doesn't matter. I stay here till I die.

"The glass company, they gave me (a) deal. Before it [was] $958 and now two [windows are] only $700," he added, laughing.

Pham chalks the string of vandalism up to a few "bad apples" causing the damage. He hasn't lost faith in his community.

"I'm here 43 [years], I know this is a beautiful country. Wonderful people."