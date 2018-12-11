Councillor says 'pool has to be on the table' for Regina's Heritage neighbourhood

Regina councillors are poised to pitch ideas to deal with the most widely criticized item in the 2019 budget: A plan to shutter Maple Leaf Pool.

The closure of the aged pool, located in the Heritage neighbourhood, is part of a larger project that could see Wascana Pool transformed into a new water park by 2021 at a cost of almost $17 million.

Parents, community leaders, former lifeguards and pool users themselves have responded in outcry, saying the Maple Leaf Pool is too important to the Heritage neighborhood to lose.

Several people at Saturday's rally spoke about how much Maple Leaf Pool means to them. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

They say for many low-income families, the pool — which offers free admission — is the only easily available outlet for outdoor recreation and swimming lessons.

On Monday, when council met to pass its 2019 operating and capital budgets, almost 20 people spoke out against the closure.

Deliberations spilled over into Tuesday, albeit to a much smaller crowd.

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens, who attended a recent rally held to save the pool, was the first to introduce a plan to address what could be done about the facility.

He pitched that community members in Heritage be consulted in early 2019 about their recreation needs and city staff present the findings to councillors by the spring,

"We understand that the pool itself, the amenity, is done. No more bandaids, no more duct tape, it's over," he told council.

He said he also knows that alternatives like a splash pad or a basketball court, isn't going to meet the bar for community members.

"A pool has to be on the table," he said.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere indicated during Tuesday's debate that other councillors were also planning to put forward pitches in regards to the fate of the pool.

He told reporters on Monday he had yet to make up his mind of the question of closing the pool.

The City of Regina administration is proposing some changes to garbage collection. Its target is to eventually reduce residential waste by 65 per cent. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

Here's a look at some of the 2019 budget highlights.

In total, the city is proposing an operating budget of $461 million — an increase of $18 million from 2018.

Some of the highlights include:

Property tax increase that could mean an extra $93 a year for a home assessed at $350,000, which would translate into an additional $8 a month.

A 3 per cent utility rate increase for the next three years. In 2019 that would translate to an extra $4 a month

$127 million toward capital infrastructure, which includes building and renewing roads, bridges and buildings.

$92 million for Regina Police Services and $49 million for Fire and Protective Services

$49 million proposed for roads to "maintain a safe, reliable traffic network," according to the city's website.

$42 million dedicated to sport, culture and recreation.

The proposed utility fund operating budget for 2019 is $139 million, an increase of $6.2 million from 2018.

The $127 million earmarked for capital infrastructure includes $7 million for a multi-year investment into the Regina police station, $1.5 million to improve Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street and $1.5 million for designing a new outdoor water park with an additional $15 million in 2020 and 2021 for its construction.