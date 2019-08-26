Old Mosaic Stadium site should not be turned into parking lot: City of Regina report

A Regina city councillor raised the possibility of turning the old Mosaic Stadium site into an overflow parking lot.

But city officials are pouring cold water on the idea.

Several weeks ago, Coun. Jerry Flegel asked the city if making the site into a parking lot for Rider games and other events, would be feasible.

The old stadium was demolished in 2017, and the site has been vacant ever since.

Now the administration has replied to Flegel's inquiry. A report going to city council tonight says creating a parking lot at the site would cost too much and would not make enough money in revenue to cover the costs.

Officials also said there are "anticipated and unknown risks" to the existing transportation and parking plan if the space was turned into a parking lot.

The city said that non-financial impacts should also be considered, including disruption of the Rider Transit shuttle.

They said since the establishment of the shuttle, ridership has increased with approximately 25 percent of attendees taking the bus to Rider home games.

The city said having a parking lot in the space could also disturb the flow of traffic in the area during events.