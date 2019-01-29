Council votes to make Regina's Cook residence a heritage property

Heritage Regina was able to voice their concerns at the Regina city council meeting and the Cook residence at 3160 Albert St. will be designated a heritage property.

All but one city councillor voted in favour of the building becoming a heritage property Monday night.

City councillor Bob Hawkins spoke in favour of the building receiving heritage designation and was vocal in his support.

"If we rip apart the works of the last generation then we can expect our children and our grandchildren to rip apart the works that we're most proud of, the works that reflect who we are and the things we value," said Hawkins.

The owners of the 90-year-old Cook Residence wanted to tear down the building, saying the cost to restore it would cost around $2.5 million.

The Cook House is on the corner of Hill Avenue and Albert Street.

A total of seven delegates both from Heritage Regina and Nicor group spoke to City Council about the designation.

The city identified the owners as Carmen Lien and Adriana Gourgaris. City documents show they bought the home in November 2018 and the city received a demolition permit later that month.

The two-storey building was built in 1929 and designed by the architectural firm of Van Egmond & Storey.

Heritage Regina spoke against the demolition first at a city planning commission meeting. The Planning Commission supported the designation.