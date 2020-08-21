Council reverses course, shrinks affordability program for curbside waste services in Regina
Vote followed decision to move waste services to a user-pay model
Regina council has reversed course and shrunk an affordability program that would have applied to all low-income residents on their curbside waste services.
It's all the result of a decision to move waste services in the city to a user-pay model.
Currently, the fee for recycling (collected in blue carts) shows up on utility bills while regular garbage collection (gathered in brown carts) falls under property taxes. Yard waste and food waste will be collected in green bins as part of a new service that will begin next fall.
But starting on Jan. 1, 2024, fees associated with recycling, yard waste and garbage collection will be displayed on a resident's utility bill.
As part of that program, the average household will see a $39 increase to their utility bills.
When council approved the changes to to waste services earlier this year, it also voted to create a rebate program that would apply to all low-income residents in the city.
The rebate program was planned as being income-based, using the Statistics Canada before-tax low income cut-off from the most recent year in order to determine who qualifies for the $54.75 per year rebate.
The original program that was approved would've cost $500,000 per year, financed by an additional $7 annual charge for utility customers.
But the broad application of the program went far beyond was originally recommended by city administration, which called for the rebate to only apply to low-income households where at least one member is a senior citizen or a person living with a disability.
That caused Coun. Bob Hawkins to press council to revisit the topic on Wednesday and vote to follow the original recommendation.
The limited rebate program would only cost $100,000 and require no additional charges.
Hawkins urged council to make sure they don't try to do too much with the limited resources available to them.
"It's simply the case that we can't afford on our budget, with our municipality's responsibilities and with the straights that our residents find themselves in that we mentioned earlier, we simply can't afford to adopt the whole burden of social services that belongs to the provinces," Hawkins said.
- Judge dismisses Regina city councillors' application to add housing-first funding to proposed budget
The topic was contentious and only passed six to five, with a number of councillors taking issue with restricting the affordability program.
"So for $0.58 a month, we can introduce a program that will be beneficial to the poorest residents, thousands of residents in our community," said Coun. Andrew Stevens.
The recommendation was made to better align with existing affordability programs offered for utility services, according to a report presented by city administration.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?