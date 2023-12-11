Could a mild, dry, sunny December make for a brown Christmas?

A climatologist says it's a Canadian preoccupation for everybody to wonder during this time of the year if it will be a white Christmas.

Statistically, people in Saskatchewan don't have to guess if there's going to be a white Christmas because typically "you just get one", according to David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

He said statistics from the last half century show figures like an 87 per cent chance of snow in Regina on Dec. 25, and Saskatoon has an even higher chance at 93 per cent.

"You might get a couple of days with some Arctic weather and you think 'okay winter has arrived,' and then all of a sudden my gosh you look to the horizon and there's some Pacific breezes coming to warm it up," said Phillips.

Philips said it's rare, but not unheard of to have a brown Christmas, but he "bets several loonies" that there will be snow on the ground come Christmas Day.

A clue for what's to come could be the Super El Niño that hit about 8 years ago when temperatures were about four degrees warmer on average.

El Niño happens when the temperature of Pacific Ocean waters along the equator off the coast of Peru rises above normal.

The air above that water then warms and moves northward.

Saskatchewan is set to possibly experience the effects of its first El Niño since that one from eight years ago.

"If that is sort of the analog to what the winter is going to be, then I would say it looks like it's going to be milder and drier, and sunnier," said Phillips.

Theresa Fisher is in the middle of the group in a black jacket, with her hand up. She says no snow for now is okay. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

No snow on the ground in December is fine with Theresa Fisher, who was walking in downtown Saskatoon with her friends on Sunday afternoon.

"I always try to get out and walk, but I mean, as you can see, we've got lots of my friends here today because we have such great weather here in Saskatoon," said Fisher, who was wearing Santa hats for a 5-kilometre walk to raise money for the charity Make a Wish.

"You get outside, you feel better, you're happier, you get time with your friends, you get some exercise."

WATCH| How people are feeling about a brown Christmas: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Duration 2:22 CBC asked people in Saskatoon and Regina how they're feeling about a brown Christmas.

But like some other people CBC spoke to, come Christmas morning Fisher wants the snow.

"If we could have a nice white Christmas, but you make the best of what you have," said Fisher.