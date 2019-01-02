Cougars rugby team to hold memorial service for teammate Promise Chukwudum

The Cougars rugby team will be holding a memorial for their teammate Promise "Max" Chukwudum on Friday.

The University of Regina student and rugby player was found dead Dec. 21 after he had been missing since Nov. 17. Police have said there is no indication that Chukwudum's death was suspicious.

The organizers say in a Facebook post they want people to bring a donation fo the Regina Food Bank if they attend the 6:00 p.m. event at the Regina Rugby Club.

Numerous search efforts were organized to find Chukwudum, in addition to the police investigation. His father travelled from Nigeria to Canada to take part in some of the searches.

His sister Chinaza also organized search efforts that swept through Wascana Park earlier this month.

Chukwudum's family say in a statement that a private service will be held for him in early January.

With files from Bryan Eneas