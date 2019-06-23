Saskatoon police say no cougars found in Meewasin Park, after investigating report

Saskatoon Police say there have been no cougars found in Meewasin Park, after earlier advising people to steer clear of the area.

Police said they responded to the sighting at about 2:40 p.m., north of the pavilion in the 2700 block of Spadina Crescent East.

Police patrol officers and the air support unit searched the area, along with a conservation officer with the Ministry of Environment, and did not find anything.

They have since left the area, but advise people to be aware and watchful for wildlife while they're in the park.