Friends with a sex offender: Sask. man says support saves him from re-offending

Every day, Tyler makes an effort to make sure he doesn't end up back in prison.

On his bicycle ride to work, he avoids going past any schools, even if it adds an extra 20 minutes to his journey. He reports any relationships he has to his parole officer and he cannot make contact with children.

That's because Tyler is a convicted sex offender. He committed sexual offences against children under the age of 12, something he says he profoundly regrets.

Tyler is not his real name. CBC is withholding his name because he fears vigilantism for his past crimes.

Finding support

Tyler is finding other ways to avoid re-offending, too, and one is through the support of volunteers. Once a week, he meets with a group called Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA), a Canadian-made program for individuals who have committed serious sexual offences and are at risk to re-offend.

"I explain how my life is going, struggles that I'm having, successes that I'm having. Sometimes we just talk and other times, we get into some serious problems ... I get their point of view and they don't always agree with me."

"The important part for me is that it's somebody that I can trust and I can talk to," said Tyler.

One of the things he was able to open up about was a secret he had kept for many years: that he was sexually abused, starting at the age of three, by his father.

That's not abnormal — about 90 per cent of those in the CoSA program have faced abuse as children, according to the group.

Talking to volunteers helped him face his own past and helped him cope with the guilt he felt over causing harm to his victims.

A friend to a sex offender

Niki Shuba is the coordinator for Circles of Support and Accountability for the South Saskatchewan region, which is currently helping 20 members.

She says that each member she meets must be ready to change and be accountable.

"The goal is to keep the community safe. Our motto is, 'No one can do it alone.' So we want to keep the community safe but we also want to help individuals who have offended sexually reintegrate back into society," said Shuba.

The group helps convicted offenders with practical needs like finding employment and housing, but also emotional support after a sentence is completed.

Research by the Florida Civil Commitment Center in 2009 found that sexual re-offending rates for men who participate in CoSA are 80 per cent lower than for men who do not participate.

According to CoSA, social isolation and lack of positive relationships are two of the most significant factors in sexual offending.

Shuba uses the example of having a loving mother and father to illustrate how CoSA can help.

"I look up to them. I value them and I don't want to disappoint them because I love them so much, right?" she said. "And so that prevents me indirectly from going and engaging in criminal activity."

Shuba says it's also rewarding for her to be supportive and they are always looking for volunteers who are interested in making a difference.

Tyler signed himself up for the program and has been with the same circle for seven years. To participate in the program, Tyler gave a full disclosure of all his crimes, his triggers, problematic behaviour and attitudes, and in return, his team is open and honest with him. The hope is to end his pattern of offending.

For years, Tyler struggled with thoughts that he wasn't worthy to be part of society. He says he didn't want to hurt anyone else. Now, if he has negative thoughts, he has someone to reach out to, and someone to hold him accountable and be there for him when he needs them the most.

"I consider them almost like family," he said. "That's the first thing I do is contact a support if I'm struggling."

Overcoming stigma

Tyler says overcoming stigma has been his biggest challenge. He says he's not the same person he was when he committed his offences — even though many people still see him through the lens of his crimes.

"Unfortunately, unless you get to know the real person, you don't see that change. They only see what's on paper," said Tyler.

Before participating in CoSA, Tyler didn't think he deserved forgiveness but now he says he understands that hatred for himself would have only lead him to re-offend or break the rules of his probation. Now he says he feels confident he will never hurt another person again in his life.

"Before, I wanted to kill myself. I no longer feel that way," he said. "I now feel that I do belong in society and I do deserve another chance in life. And I couldn't say that before I started with CoSA."