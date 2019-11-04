Coroner's inquest into man's death at Regina Correctional Centre scheduled for late November

A coroner's inquest will probe the death of Elton John Heebner, who died while in custody at the Regina Correctional Centre.

The inquest is scheduled for Nov. 25 to 29 at the Holiday Inn on the 1800 block of Prince of Wales Drive in Regina.

Heebner was found unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 2, 2018. Medical professionals declared him dead at the scene.

The Coroner's Act, 1999 mandates that a coroner's inquest take place when someone's death is in custody unless the coroner is satisfied that the death was unpreventable.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough will preside over the proceedings.