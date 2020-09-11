Coroner's inquest into death of prison inmate Daniel Tokarchuk rescheduled after COVID-19 delay

A coroner's inquest into the death of Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate Daniel Tokarchuk will be held Oct. 5 to 9 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Torkarchuk, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison in Prince Albert on June 7, 2017.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An inquest was originally set to be held in Prince Albert on April 27. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Torkarchuk's was one of two inmates who died at the prison that day.

Tyler Vandewater fatally stabbed his cellmate Chris Van Camp that day. Earlier this year Vandewater was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder with no eligibility for parole for 16 years.

There was no indication from authorities that the two deaths were connected. No information about the apparent cause of death in the Tokarchuk case has been released.

At the time of his death, Tokarchuk was serving an indeterminate sentence for a variety of convictions, including second-degree murder.

Under the Coroners Act, an inquest shall be held into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The October inquest will be held at Plaza 88 at 888 Central Avenue in Prince Albert. It will start at 10 a.m. CST on the first day.

Coroner Tim Hawyrluk will preside at the inquest.