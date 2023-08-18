Coroner's inquest into Sask. RCMP shooting of Ray Bitternose to be held in September

A coroner's inquest into the death of Ray Bitternose, who was fatally shot by RCMP in the summer of 2021, is scheduled to begin Sept. 18.

Bitternose, a 42-year-old resident of George Gordon First Nation, about 95 kilometres northeast of Regina, was killed in an altercation with the RCMP on July 6, 2021.

The RCMP went to a residence on the George Gordon First Nation where a man with a rifle was threatening to shoot people, according to the news release from the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General announcing the inquest. Bitternose was shot shortly after the officers arrived.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. Inquests are held to establish who died, where and when a person died, the medical cause and manner of death. The jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside over the inquest, which is expected to go until Sept. 22. The first day of the inquest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Royal Hotel on Albert Street in Regina. The subsequent start times will be determined by Beaven.

The Punnichy RCMP detachment responded to the call on George Gordon First Nation in July 2021. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

After Bitternose was shot, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called and the officers on scene applied first aid, according to the release.

"EMS and STARS Air Ambulance attended and continued lifesaving efforts. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased."

At the time, Bitternose's death marked the first fatal RCMP shooting in Saskatchewan in nearly two years.

In August 2019, officers shot Lucien Silverquill, a 37-year-old Saulteaux man, at a home on Fishing Lake First Nation, about 210 kilometres northeast of Regina..

According to an RCMP statement at the time, officers from Wadena were called because Silverquill had a knife and was causing a disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, at least one member shot Silverquill under circumstances that remain unclear. Silverquill died at the scene.

The three-day coroner's inquest into Silverquill's death recommended the RCMP Telecoms to gather any and all relevant information from the caller and dispatch it to responding officers.

"If the initial call is devoid of relevant particulars, a follow-up call may be initiated by Telecoms to secure additional particulars," the inquest said.