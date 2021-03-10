Coronach, Sask., under 'do not use' water advisory after treatment plant break-in

Water treatment operators in Coronach, Sask., had an unwelcome surprise Monday morning when they found the town's water treatment plant had been broken into overnight.

This meant the water reservoirs that serve the 650-person town may have been contaminated. The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency has put the town under a 'do not use' advisory. This means the tap water in Coronach should not be used for anything — not drinking, not showers, not even if it's boiled — until the advisory is lifted.

Patrick Boyle with the Water Security Agency said plant break-ins usually happen a once or twice a year in Saskatchewan. When they do, a do not use advisory is automatic.

"We can't guarantee that something didn't happen," he said. "That's not to say something did, but in that case, we take a very cautious approach."

He said the order will stay in place until the system is completely flushed and tests are done.

"We also have to see that nothing in the plant itself was damaged or interfered with."

The town is asking anybody with information about the break-in to contact Coronach RCMP.

Catherine Mackay-Wilson, Coronach's chief administrative officer, said she is impressed by how residents, businesses and neighbouring communities have been helping out during this disruption.

"The local stores brought in drinking water. The neighbouring park campground opened up their showers for people. Local businesses have been very supportive, helping their staff get showers or whatever they need at work," she said.

"Towns have made extra water so that people can go fill up. It's been a really inspiring thing to see the community support each other."

Still, she said, people are wondering why something like this would happen in Coronach.

"We are a very safe town," she said. "We don't know why someone would want to get into the water plant, or possibly contaminate the water."

Water treatment plant employees remain hard at work on repairs.

"Our crew is amazing," said Mackay-Wilson. "They are working long days, and they're very dedicated to quality. They're very upset that someone would try to break into their water treatment plant, so they're doing everything they can to get this resolved for people in the community very quickly."

The town is hoping to have water restored to residents by Friday.

According to Mackay-Wilson, this incident has been a good test of the town's water emergency response plan, which will be updated and improved based on what has been learned.

Security measures at the plant will also be upgraded.