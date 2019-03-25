Sask. education minister restores funding to Cornwall Alternative School after public outcry
The provincial government says it will restore funding to a Regina alternative school that was the victim of a provincial budget cut.
Gord Wyant met with parents, school advocates yesterday
Cornwall Alternative School found out earlier this month it was to lose more than $700,000 in provincial funding.
On Wednesday during question period, Education Minister Gord Wyant indicated that cut will not happen after all.
The announcement means the school will be funded until at least the end of March 2020.
Earlier this week, Wyant said the regular school system would be able to serve the students who had been attending the alternative school.
The move drew public outcry, including rallies in Regina.
With files from Adam Hunter
