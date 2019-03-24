Wyant says closure of Regina's Cornwall Alternative School is in 'best interest of these kids'

Cornwall Alternative School may be shutting its doors this summer after its funding was cut in the 2019-2020 provincial budget.

The school, which currently has 40 students, offers holistic and traditional learning for at-risk and disadvantaged youth who weren't able to do well in the regular school division.

Prior to the budget's release last week, Cornwall had been scheduled to receive $761,000 from the province in 2019-2020. That was reduced to $0 in the budget.

Eunice Cameron said she bawled when she heard the news.

"It's devastating," Cameron, was the principal at Cornwall for 17 years before retiring, said.

She's currently a board member for the school. The students and school are still close to her heart, she said.

Cornwall is different than other schools, Cameron said, because staff work individually with students instead of teaching an entire class at once. They also offer parenting programming in the evening, she said.

"Those kids are part of my life," she said. "It's a small school, the kids feel good, that's where they're going to thrive."

Eunice Cameron is a board member at Cornwall Alternative School and was the principal for 17 years. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Cameron said she isn't sure if the other systems can give the students the skills they need for the future.

"We're succeeding with these kids. We're saving their lives to be honest," she said. "If I knew they would be fine in the public or separate, I wouldn't be standing here. But I don't have that gut feeling."

Cornwall Alternative School in Regina is losing its funding. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The school needs $700,000 to stay open, Cameron said. It does some fundraising and is sponsored by the United Way, but will need more now thanks to the cut.

"I believe in being positive," she said. "I want to find ways of keeping us going because I know there [are] ways."

Minister says decision not money-driven

Education Minister Gord Wyant said the decision to cut Cornwall's funding was made after consulting with the school divisions. He said there are professionals that can provide services in other schools.

"When this school was first established, we didn't have the kinds of supports in our schools that we have now," Wyant said.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant spoke to reporters about Cornwall Alternative School after question period on Monday. (CBC)

Wyant said there will be money for the school divisions to integrate these students.

"Certainly this wasn't a decision that was made based on money, this was a decision that was made based on what we thought was in the best interest of these kids," he said.

The public school system will have opportunities for the kids to enroll, a statement from Regina Public Schools said.

Decision should be be reversed, say NDP

"This is a program that has been successful for 45 years," NDP education critic Carla Beck said.

Beck said the decision defies belief and should be reversed.

"These are kids that already are at Cornwall Alterative School because they had difficulty within the mainstream schooling system," she said.

"This will be a situation where you have 40 students with intense and complex needs being reintegrated back into the public and Catholic system without adequate supports."