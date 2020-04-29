Cornwall Alternative School in Regina granted 3 more years of funding

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education and an alternative school that was nearly shut down last year have entered into a new funding agreement that will see the school stay open for another three years.

A funding agreement in place from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023 will provide Cornwall Alternative School in Regina about $2.3 million to fund salaries, benefits and operational costs for programming and services to support students who are at high risk in a traditional educational setting.

Chairman of the board David Halvorsen told CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition on Wednesday that after uproar following last year's closure announcement he immediately engaged in discussions with Minister of Education Gord Wyant.

"He came out to the school," Halvorsen said, adding that moment was very important.

"He got to see our staff, who are just awesome, and he got to see the school and what we do. That was the start of it all."

Halvorsen said it was a combination of the staff and faculty assembled at the school, along with the smiles and desire to learn on behalf of the students.

He said everyone was worried about their future, but securing a three-year contract took the weight off their shoulders.