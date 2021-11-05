Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Fire destroys iconic grain elevator from TV show Corner Gas

The famous grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. — known from the Canadian comedy show Corner Gas — was burned to the ground Friday morning.

Nobody was hurt, says mayor of Rouleau

Theresa Kliem · CBC News ·
The aftermath of the fire in Rouleau, Sask., that destroyed the grain elevator made famous by the TV show Corner Gas. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

It is still unclear how the fire started, according to the Rouleau Mayor Grant Clarke.

Nobody was injured, Clarke said.

Fire crews were called in around 2:45 a.m. CST, he said.

"It was fully engulfed by then," said Clarke.

"All they could do is contain it."

The famous grain elevator in Rouseau, Sask., burned to the ground Friday morning. (Kristen Copeland/Facebook)

Fire trucks from the communities of Pense and Wilcox also responded. Farmers helped by hauling water in tanks, according to Clarke.

"It was a good community effort," he said.

"But it was kind of a sad thing to see it burn."

Smoke rises from the rubble left behind after the grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask., burned to the ground Friday. The elevator was famous for appearing in Corner Gas. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"Dog River," the name of the fictional town in the show Corner Gas, was painted across the famous Saskatchewan landmark.

The grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask., which was used as the setting for the fictional town of Dog River in the TV show Corner Gas. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)
