Fire destroys iconic grain elevator from TV show Corner Gas
The famous grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. — known from the Canadian comedy show Corner Gas — was burned to the ground Friday morning.
It is still unclear how the fire started, according to the Rouleau Mayor Grant Clarke.
Nobody was injured, Clarke said.
Fire crews were called in around 2:45 a.m. CST, he said.
"It was fully engulfed by then," said Clarke.
"All they could do is contain it."
Fire trucks from the communities of Pense and Wilcox also responded. Farmers helped by hauling water in tanks, according to Clarke.
"It was a good community effort," he said.
"But it was kind of a sad thing to see it burn."
"Dog River," the name of the fictional town in the show Corner Gas, was painted across the famous Saskatchewan landmark.
