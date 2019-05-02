Saskatchewan is hot but it's a dry heat, right? It turns out, it depends on the crops.

An agricultural phenomenon known as corn sweat, a term to describe the perspiration of crops in the ground, can contribute to an area's humidity and potential rainfall, according to a senior climatologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Especially in July, this is the time of the year where the growing degree days are the longest. There's lots of heat and of course, the growers would like the crop to be well watered," David Phillips told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition.

"If the crop is well watered, the crop ... is growing feverishly, using up the moisture that it's received over the last several weeks."

Sweat from crops in the ground, which eventually evaporates into the air, can contribute to an area's humidity and potential rainfall. 7:29

It has been a pretty warm, rainy stretch of days in Sask. with temperatures hovering around 35 C on Wednesday, Phillips pointed out.

Phillips said the crops get sunshine, warmth and then they begin sweating as a means of cooling down, just like people, with all that moisture evaporating into the air.

If you took all the pasture fields and crops growing in Sask., Phillips said the moisture could fill 400,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

"In a perfect kind of a world ... moisture, as it gets in the air, can actually change the climate, change the weather. It can actually make a field, above a corn field, above a wheat field, to be much more humid than it normally would be," Phillips said.

It can also contribute to severe weather, as humidity can add two or three degrees to the humidex and bump a "garden variety thunderstorm" into inclement weather, including strong winds, hail and even a tornado, Phillips said.