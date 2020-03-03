BACKSTAGE PASS| Coors Event Centre: Venue with many names attracts bands with 'sweaty' energetic crowds

CBC Saskatoon is exploring music venues in Saskatoon in the lead up to the Juno Awards on March 15. This is part one in our five-part series Backstage Pass.

In 1913 Victoria Theatre opened on Second Avenue South in Saskatoon. Now, 107 years and several name changes later, the Coors Event Centre welcomes bands from around the world.

Brennan Elliot, marketing manager for the venue, said Victoria Theatre eventually transitioned to a nightclub before becoming what it is today. The building has been the Odeon Event Centre, O'Brian's Event Centre and now Coors Event Centre

"So it's always been like a really fun place," said Elliot.

Elliot first came to the venue about 10 years ago as a porter, picking up cups.

He said that first show, performed by Dan Mangan, was unlike anything he had seen.

"He grabbed his guitar and a stool and he brought it to the middle of the crowd. Then he stood on top of the stool and was singing. It was like the craziest thing I've ever seen," Elliot said.

"It was probably a room of like 700 to 800 people and he was just in the middle of it singing without anything but his guitar which he actually ended up just putting down and singing for the entire crowd."

Elliot said the venue is perfect for bands who have outgrown smaller clubs but aren't yet ready to pack arenas.

"A lot a lot of bands end up playing arenas after playing here which is really cool for us but also gives like a good opportunity for local musicians," he said.

'Its nice to play a sweaty show'

Myk Ulan, Tallus Scott and Jordan Welbourne making up Saskatoon rock group W3APONS.

"Last year almost to the day we had our first gig at Coors Event Centre opening up for the Trews. Fast forward a year later we are on a tour with [Theory of a Deadman] playing Coors Event Centre as almost a anniversary show," said Welbourne.

Welbourne chuckled when asked what it's like to play at Coors.

"I think Dave from Theory summed it up pretty well. He said it's nice to play these big venues across the country, but its nice to play a sweaty show" says Welbourne. "Even though that place has 1,000 person capacity, it still feels like a smaller club in a lot of ways."

Though it is a sizeable venue, it quite literally stands apart from the rest due to its lack of seating.

"It's probably my favourite venue because you don't have to sit anywhere," says Ulan. "When I'm paying for a ticket to a show I want to get as close as possible. I'm always the guy on the metal bar head-banging. I think that's the best part about it."

Small city, big energy

Elliot agreed that the energy in Coors is a thing to behold.

"I think people come into Saskatoon and realize that we are a small town with big city energy. So playing a set for 1,000 people in a space like this when everybody is belting the lyrics, it's a lot different than people belting the lyrics in a large arena for them. So I think it's pretty cool, a little more intimate."

That proximity to the crowd makes all the difference for Tallus Scott.

"There's a little more of an intimate interaction there because everything's a little closer," said Scott. "You have a pretty clear view of everyone in the audience. It pumps me up every time I play there".

The guys from W3APONS have spent their fair share of shows in the crowd at the venue over the years.

"I remember a few years ago I won the last pair of tickets to see Slash play. He was coming through Saskatoon with his solo band. I caught Slash's pick at the end of the show," Welbourne said.

Though the venue has changed names over the years, the history of the place is still very much present.

"I think every venue has its own history and charm," Welbourne said. "They all have their own stories. It's cool even walking up to the back of Coors Event Centre, it still has the signs from when it was the Odeon."

And with history comes a few quirks, one of which is the small backstage area. The alley behind the venue becomes a walkway for artists and fans alike.

Scott said that walk was a little chilly for their February show.

"We had to haul our gear outside and pack it up and take it to a truck which was a block away...it was pretty cold," he said. "You're out there in your tank top cause you're jumping out the doors right off the stage."

"Even to go from the green room to the stage you have to walk outside with your instrument on in the freezing cold and then go through the back door," Welbourne said. "We didn't realize you had to go outside."

