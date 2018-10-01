Regina's mostly empty Coopertown area could soon see new houses
The Regina Planning Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss rezoning land in Coopertown, a mostly empty neighbourhood in the northwest corner of the city.
Area in northwest corner of city has school
Coopertown is designed to be home to 36,000 people across six new neighbourhoods.
Right now, there's a school and a church nearby but not much else.
That'll change if the proposed rezoning amendment goes ahead, which would see up to 42 lots of land be developed in the future — the first residential construction in Coopertown since its inception.
Once it makes it through the planning commisison, it'll need city council approval to proceed.