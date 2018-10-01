Regina's mostly empty Coopertown area could soon see new houses

The Regina Planning Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss rezoning land in Coopertown, a mostly empty neighbourhood in the northwest corner of the city.

Coopertown is designed to be home to 36,000 people across six new neighbourhoods.

Right now, there's a school and a church nearby but not much else.

That'll change if the proposed rezoning amendment goes ahead, which would see up to 42 lots of land be developed in the future — the first residential construction in Coopertown since its inception.

Once it makes it through the planning commisison, it'll need city council approval to proceed.