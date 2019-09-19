Regina officials propose $700K pathway in northwest corner of city

The City of Regina's public works and infrastructure committee will discuss a proposal for a 1.43-kilometre, multi-use pathway project which will cost about $700,000.

A report on the project is on the agenda at city hall at a 4 p.m. meeting.

The project would see a path connect Whelan Drive and Rink Avenue on the east side of Courtney Street, near the developing Coopertown neighbourhood.

If it gets the green light, the project would begin design work this year.

Construction would be completed sometime in 2020, pending the municipal budget approval and possible coordination issues with pipeline companies.

A city report said administration weighed the pros and cons of a permanent pathway and decided it was a better option than a temporary option.

The proposed 1.43 kilometre development would connect Whelan Drive with Rink Avenue on the east side of Courtney Street, highlighted in red. (City of Regina)

The temporary option would have seen a construction cost of $380,000 but would cost $3,000 per year after to maintain and ensure soil erosion doesn't affect the pathway, eventually leading up to a $440,000 price tag over a 20-year period.

The permanent option, by comparison, would only cost $1,500 per year to maintain and would cost a total of $680,000 over the same 20-year period.

"If the decision is to proceed with the temporary granular option, it would most likely remain after development to the west has installed a permanent multi-use pathway. This would result in higher ongoing maintenance costs or it could result in an unkempt pathway," the report reads.

"Alternatively, the pathway would need to be removed, which would add additional costs for removal and restoration of the grass."

The proposal came too late for city administration to factor it into the 2018 municipal budget but the city did receive a grant for the NW Link Canadian National Rail Crossing Project. It's anticipated about $350,000 from that grant would be reallocated to the path project.

Other funding would come from the 2020 capital budget where funding for the city's paths and pathway program funding increased to $528,000.