Coopertown bylaw tabled in Regina city council meeting

Regina city council tabled a zoning amendment Wednesday for phase one of development of the new Coopertown neighbourhood.

The proposed amendment would see the current urban holding zone transitioned into residential based zones that would hold a mix of front drive, laned single-family homes, semi-detached homes, townhomes and apartments.

The motion was tabled to give council members a chance to review the 26 letters sent by residents in surrounding neighbourhoods.

Dream Development introduced Coopertown in 2013.

The neighbourhood would see residential development from Armour Road to Ninth Avenue North.

The future neighbourhood spans more than 809 hectares of land and is nestled between Courtney Street and the Regina Bypass. Phase one of the project, if approved, is set to create homes for 978 people, with Coopertown aiming to have the capacity for 36,000 residents once complete.

Many residents in neighbouring areas voiced their concerns about increased traffic levels in the area.

Dave Sinclair is a resident of Westhill and a representative of a group of homeowners from Westhill and Edge Water, which are on the south side of Ninth Avenue North.

He said there has been an increase of noise pollution on Ninth Avenue North due to the bypass and increased traffic in the area.

"We're concerned about the quality of life for residents on both sides of Ninth Avenue North," he said. "Noise levels have been found to be above what is deemed to be healthy."

Sinclair said the road is very close to the backyards of those on the south side of the road. He said some residents report that their yards and decks have become unusable.

He said even though the speed limit for the road is 70 km/hr, the limit is rarely adhered to. The group said this has caused accidents and cars nearly crashing into residents' backyards.

Ninth Avenue North is slated to become a high-speed expressway and potentially a freeway down the line.

The group of residents advocated for a comprehensive noise attenuation plan for the area — including fencing, berms and landscaping — before the development of Coopertown.

Council said that as of right now there is a plan in the amendment for noise attenuation on the north side of Ninth Avenue North, along the edge of Coopertown, but there is nothing currently planned for the south side of the avenue.

Pesticides

A report on the non-essential, or cosmetic, use of pesticides was also approved to go ahead by city council yesterday.

The motion was put forward in March and it states the cosmetic use of pesticides should be regulated.

The estimated cost for creating the report, which will include a look at the potential effects on the environment and biodiversity, is $70,000.

Mayor Sandra Masters spoke on the topic on CBC's The Morning Edition on Thursday.

"[It is] looking at a ban similar to other cities across the country, so [we're] partnering with the University of Regina on the research side and then doing market research for best practices in other cities," she said. "Like what are the lessons learned for some of the other cities that have had it in place for a number of years."

She said the report would also include going to residents to determine their opinion on the ban.

Masters said one of the potential outcomes could be banning homeowners from using pesticides such as RoundUp.

"It could be anything from education to a complete ban across the city."