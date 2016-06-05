Locked out Co-op workers can only hold up trucks for 10 minutes: injunction

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) says its pleased with the results of a court injunction filed earlier this month.

It sets a limit on the amount of time locked out workers can block trucks from crossing the picket lines at the Co-op refinery.

Earlier this week Justice Janet McMurtry heard from FCL, who filed an injunction claiming the union representing locked out employees had participated in illegal conduct.

In court, the company raised concerns about emergency vehicle access to the 800-acre property.

It claimed Unifor, the union representing the locked out employees, was blocking access to the refinery, causing long lines of trucks to form while waiting to enter the premises.

Unifor's lawyer argued the employer's claims about illegal conduct were unfounded and the union was well within its rights to be picketing and disrupting traffic.

Unifor's lawyer also argued that in the one instance when an emergency vehicle needed access to the refinery, it was unimpeded and allowed to do so.

In a prepared statement, FCL said it was pleased by the court ruling, which went into effect on Dec. 24.

"The injunction stipulates that picketers can only picket with the purpose to provide information and only may do so for a maximum of 10 minutes," the statement said.

"The order also stipulates that those crossing the picket lines may request to decline the information at any point during the 10 minute window. They are then free to proceed without interference from the striking workers."

CBC News contacted Unifor for comment on this story but did not receive a response in time for deadline.

Workers at the refinery were locked out on Dec. 5 after negotiations broke down between management and the union. The injunction was filed a day after the union called for a nationwide boycott on Co-ops.