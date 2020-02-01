Barricades back up after talks between Unifor, Co-op refinery break down

Just one day after executives from Unifor and management from the Co-op refinery met for bargaining, talks between the two sides have broken down.

According to Scott Doherty, assistant to Unifor's national president, the two sides are now further apart than they were before bargaining. He said Co-op wouldn't move on its position, even though Unifor removed its preconditions for bargaining and offered to pay up to six per cent into employees' defined benefits pension plans.

Unifor-represented employees were locked out of the refinery on Dec. 5 after issuing a strike notice two days prior. Pensions have been at the heart of the labour dispute. Most employees are on a defined benefits pension plan and don't have to pay into it. During previous contract negotiations, Co-op requested that employees begin contributing to the plan.

Barricades put up by Unifor at entrances to the refinery to block fuel trucks were taken down on Friday in response to the news about bargaining. They were put back up as of early Saturday morning when talks broke down. Doherty says they'll stay there until Co-op is willing to bargain again.

Co-op requested further concessions, says Doherty

Doherty said Co-op wanted to eliminate master operator and maintenance positions at the refinery in order to reach a deal with Unifor.

Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) spokesperson Brad DeLorey wouldn't say whether or not this request was made.

Scott Doherty (at microphone) speaks to locked out refinery workers and the media at a news conference outside the refinery Saturday morning. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

"We're not going to bargain in the media," said DeLorey. "Bargaining must happen at the bargaining table."

A statement from the CRC Saturday encouraged Unifor to "return to the table" and said Co-op is not prepared to bargain again until blockades at all of its locations are removed.

Unifor wants province's help

Doherty said a formal letter requesting binding arbitration has been sent to Premier Scott Moe.

"My message to the Premier today is 'we've sent you the letter; it's time for you to show leadership,'" said Doherty. "This dispute needs to end."

Doherty said further escalations should be expected, though he wouldn't elaborate on what those might be.

On top of barricades at the Regina facility, the most recent escalation has included a blockade at a Co-op-owned fuel storage facility in Carseland, Alta. and a cardlock and restaurant in Weyburn.