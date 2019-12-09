Co-op Refinery using helicopters to move people and supplies over picket line

The Co-op Refinery has begun using helicopters to move people and supplies over the Unifor picket line.

Roughly 800 Unifor Local 594 employees at the refinery were locked out at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday. In a news release sent that day, a refinery representative said employees were being locked out to ensure the facility's safe and reliable operation.

On Sunday, the Co-op Refinery Complex released a statement that they would be using helicopters to move people and supplies over the picket line.

In the release, the Refinery management said they have been respectful of union members' right to strike, but some members have been engaging in inappropriate and dangerous behaviour.

"CRC employees have been harassed, accosted and verbally abused when crossing picket lines, and we simply won't stand for that behaviour," the release said.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Unifor594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Unifor594</a> picket lines are rock-solid. <a href="https://twitter.com/CoopRefinery?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoopRefinery</a> is forced to pay top-dollar to fly in scabs by helicopter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canlab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canlab</a> <a href="https://t.co/pOEmG05UUR">pic.twitter.com/pOEmG05UUR</a> —@UniforTheUnion

The refinery release alleges that members on the picket line have held up shipments of food and attempted to block shipments of parts needed for the plant. As a result, the release said the Refinery has been using helicopters to move people across the picket line.

"We take our responsibility for the safety of our community and to western Canadians' fuel supply seriously," management said in a release. "Any threat to the well-being of our people, and to the operational integrity of the refinery, will not be tolerated."