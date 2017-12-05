Cook-Searson wins sixth term as Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief

Lac La Ronge Indian Band elections have concluded and Tammy Cook-Searson has won her sixth term as chief.

Cook-Searson, who ran in last fall's federal election as a candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada, was first elected Chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band in 2005.

She garnered 1,346 votes in Tuesday's band election. Jude Ratt, one of five other contenders, garnered the next closest vote total at 780.

Three new faces join the Lac La Ronge Indian Band's council following Tuesday's results.

John Boy Halkett joins council, representing the Little Red River Reserve 106C and 106D. Devin Bernatchez was elected to council in Sucker River and Jimmy B. Charles was elected in Stanley Mission.

Keith Merasty, who previously represented the Little Red River Reserve 106C and 106D, was re-elected, as were the people who previously sat on council representing the Grandmother's Bay, Morin Lake, Stanley Mission and Lac La Ronge and Kitsaki reserves.

Three new faces joined the Lac La Ronge Indan Band council, while numerous others were re-elected to represent their communities. (Submitted by Lac La Ronge Indian Band)

Tuesday's winners will serve three-year terms lasting until March 2023.

Votes move online

Lac La Ronge Indian Band, which is one of the country's most populous bands, allowed online voting for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elections on reserves came under fire and were labelled potential health risks as COVID-19 case numbers rose across the country earlier this year.

Election results, posted to the band's website, showed a varying degree of participation in the online polls.

In the vote for chief, which is voted on by band members in every Lac La Ronge Indian Band community, 1,701 online ballots were cast among 3,418 total ballots.

Among the communities, which vary vastly in population, anywhere between 70 and 1015 votes were cast for councillors online.

There were a total of 6,742 total votes for band councillors from all of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band communities. Of those, 2,210 were done online.

View the full election results here.