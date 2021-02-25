Regina city council rejects developer's proposal to turn Cook Residence into condo complex

A Regina developer has been denied permission to turn the Cook Residence into a 16-unit condo complex.

City council held a special meeting on the project Thursday. Council voted 9-0 to deny the proposal, with councillors Jason Mancinelli and Landon Mohl not in attendance.

Carmen Lien is the building's owner. After buying the house in 2018, he applied for a demolition permit. The home was then reviewed and declared a municipal heritage property.

His proposal was to keep the existing front of the building facing Albert Street and remove a sunroom to the south. The building would be moved so that a new foundation and underground garage could be built, then placed back on the new foundation.

Lien also planned to develop the back and south part of the building with new additions to create 16 units and three different entries. There would be 24 parking stalls underground and 10 above ground.

"Our team is trying to save the Cook Residence," Lien told the planning commission on Feb. 20.

A concept image submitted to the City of Regina by the Cook Residence's owner Carmen Lien shows what the addition of a 16-unit condo building would look like on the property. (City of Regina)

City administration said that while the zoning approval itself would fit in the Official Community Plan (OCP), the proposal would not, as it would be a significant change to a heritage property.

"The proposal does not sufficiently demonstrate compatibility with the surrounding built environment and administration's position is that the proposal is not consistent with the established character of the area and streetscape along the west side of Albert Street," the administration report said.

The Architectural Heritage Society of Saskatchewan submitted images of the current interior of the Cook Residence to the City of Regina, including the kitchen and staircase. (City of Regina)

In written submissions, some delegations supported the project while others did not. Gerald Gerrand said wrote that he has lived directly across the street from the Cook Residence for more than 50 years and opposes the plan.

"For over 100 years, Albert Street, from the bridge to 25th Avenue, has been single family residential properties, with a few single-suite rentals in some homes," Gerrand wrote. "The referenced proposal would significantly alter the character of this portion of Albert Street."

Heritage Regina said it is strongly opposed as well.

"We submit that the city has a legal obligation to protect this designated property from the significant destruction and loss of heritage that would result if these applications were approved," Jackie Schmidt wrote.

Gordon Pritchard, a Leopold Crescent home owner, wrote he supports the proposal because it "saves the Cook House," complies with the OCP, increases property tax revenue and has garnered overwhelming community support.