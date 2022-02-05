Convoy to Saskatchewan-U.S. border planned Saturday in solidarity with Ottawa protest

A convoy is expecting to garner supporters as it drives from Regina to the border between Saskatchewan and the United States in solidarity with ongoing protests in Ottawa.

The nation's capital is entering its third weekend of protests as demonstrators continue to call for an end to COVID-19 measures. The protests have led Ontario to declare a state of emergency.

Lane Burgess, a trucker who said he's one of the several organizers involved in the Saskatchewan solidarity convoy, said he doesn't anticipate the show of support will blockade the border or impede traffic through the Regway-Raymond border crossing, less than 20 kilometres south of Minton, Sask.

"People are still feeling like the government overreach in Ottawa has gone too far and this is, to many of us, this is as close to the federal building as we're able to afford and get to," Burgess said.

A poster for the convoy said people will meet in Regina Saturday morning, then stop for lunch in Oasis before travelling down Highway 6 to the port between the two countries.

Burgess expects that the convoy will arrive at the border before 2 p.m. CST. He's not sure how long it will remain, but said organizers aren't planning to stay for an "extended amount of time."

He said a similar convoy expected around the same time on the opposing side of the border crossing, in Montana, was the inspiration for Saturday's event.

Burgess said the convoy is also calling for the provincial government to keep its word and lift mandates, though he expects the province will follow through with its commitment.

"There's a little bit of mistrust in all forms of government and everybody just wants to make sure that they remember that we're still here," said Burgess, a resident of Big Beaver, Sask. "Until changes actually happen we'll be here and we're going to be voicing our opinions."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted a statement to Twitter stating he respects the right to protest, even to ensure the province removes restrictions, but asked it be done peacefully and without blockading border crossings.

Here is my statement on potential protests at border crossings in Saskatchewan. <a href="https://t.co/OQBb1gVdZT">pic.twitter.com/OQBb1gVdZT</a> —@PremierScottMoe

"The people in those trucks and other vehicles crossing the border are your fellow Canadians," Moe said in a statement.

"Don't advocate for your freedoms by obstructing theirs."

Saskatchewan RCMP said in an email that demonstrations may interrupt the normal flow of traffic, but they intend to restore the flow "in the safest manner possible."

"Members of the public are encouraged to check for road closure information and monitor local media for information and alternate routes," it said.

In December 2021, about 868 personal vehicles and 1,342 semi-trucks drove through the Regway-Raymond crossing.

'What's the hurry?'

Meanwhile, in Saskatoon, an opposing protest calling for Saskatchewan to reconsider lifting restrictions in the province is set to congregate outside Health Minister Paul Merriman's office.

Christine Freethy, one of two primary organizers, said it's too early to remove the mandates and is ignoring expert advice.

"It seems like this is an extremely political decision rather than one based in public health," she said.

Dr. Carla Holinaty, a family physician in Saskatoon, told CBC News on Friday that hospitalization numbers remain high and resources are stretched thin.

"I really hope people can continue doing those easy, simple measures to protect each other, at least until we've got a little bit more capacity within our system to deal with people when they get sick," Holinaty said

Freethy doesn't think the provincial government understands the "level of disgust and disappointment that people in the province have with the way they are currently managing the pandemic."

She expects protests in favour of public health measures will continue until the province reinstates the measures that they have committed to removing.

"What's the hurry to remove these measures when the hospitals are completely ready to crack from COVID patients?" Freethy said.

She wants the province to wait several more weeks until the strain on health care has eased.