Convicted sex offender back behind bars after being released into Regina halfway house

One day after Regina Police had warned the public about a convicted sex offender being released into a Heritage neighbourhood halfway house, he was arrested.

Jason Paul Thorne, 42, was arrested at his residence in Regina.

Police noted that his arrest is not the result of a new criminal offence, but rather due to his failure to abide by one particular condition of his release.

As part of his release, he was supposed to follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy and substance abuse under the supervision of his parole officer. He was also not allowed to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18, unless he was supervised and his criminal history was disclosed.

Thorne was not allowed to consume intoxicants of any kind and had to see a psychologist and psychiatrist for counselling and medication.

Thorne was also required to report any relationship to his parole officer and was forbidden from looking at pornography or any type of sexually explicit material.

Police said the original public advisory would be removed from public view in the coming days, since Thorne had been returned to custody.