Prince Albert man fined nearly $5K after employee injured falling from conveyer belt

A Saskatchewan judge has slapped one man with $4,900 in fines after one of his employees was injured during a 2017 incident.

Bradley Davidson-Vermette of Prince Albert was hit with a fine of $3,500 and a surcharge of $1,400 for violating Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

The penalties stem from a June 2017 incident when an employee was clearing debris from a conveyor belt near Wakaw, Sask. The belt was started and it caused the man to fall about 12 feet.

He broke bones in his arm, pelvis and hip. He also had fractures to his ribs and spine.

Davidson-Vermette pleaded guilty earlier this month to starting machinery before it was safe to do so.