Regina's conversion therapy ban bylaw to go before final vote on Aug. 11

It will be another month until all conversion therapy practices are banned in the City of Regina.

Regina city council debated a conversion therapy ban on Wednesday evening. The ban would make it illegal for people to counsel others with the intent of changing their sexual orientation or gender identity.

After hearing from a number of delegations, councillors voted. Bylaws needs three readings and votes to come into effect. All three can be done in one meeting if it is unanimous, however council voted 10 to one on the bylaw in the first two votes, so a final vote is needed on August 11.

There will be no delegations or speakers allowed on August 11 as it's simply a vote on the third reading of the bylaw.

Councillor Landon Mohl was the only one voting against. Mohl had requested changes to the bylaw allowing for some therapies to repress or reduce sexual attraction for a purpose unrelated to a desire to be heterosexual, such as for sexual addictions or celibacy.

Mohl said while he is against coercive and manipulative practices regarding conversion therapy, he does not agree with the definition being used in Regina's bylaw. He said there were some speakers who told council they sought out therapy to reduce unwanted same-sex attractions.

Only councillors Landon Mohl and Lori Bresciani voted for the changes. It was defeated nine to two. Councillor Bob Hawkins said there is nothing in the bylaw that prevents counselling that doesn't aim to try to change a person's sexual orientation.

"We must not drive a stake into the ban on conversion by pounding exceptions into it," Hawkins said. "We must not betray the hope and the trust that the LGBTQ community has placed into us, placed in us, it is time to draw this debate to a close."

Twenty-nine speakers addressed council either through written statements or by appearing remotely from Regina, Calgary, Edmonton and Ontario. A majority of the people from Regina were supportive of the bylaw ban. Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk said for her, there was a three to one ratio of people being supportive.

"We've also heard from counselors and faith leaders who have said this will not affect their ability to counsel people. They do not see this by in any way. So we have heard that from people who actually do that counseling. And I'm going to take their word for it," Stanichuk said.

Councillor Dan LeBlanc pointed to Pride Week in Regina where councillors wore 'I love Regina' pride t-shirts.

"I think that means we're standing as allies with that community. I want to suggest that signify in being an ally in June 9th doesn't mean very much. This is where the rubber hits the road," LeBlanc said. "Will you vote with the community who we've heard from or not?"