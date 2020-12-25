Regina council meeting dedicated to conversion therapy report

Regina's city council meeting today will be dedicated to a report around conversion therapy.

The report first went to the city's community wellness committee. The meeting ran long and was split into two.

Twenty-six delegations addressed the committee, some in favour and some against the discredited practice of conversion therapy. City administration defined conversion therapy in part as a "practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual, to repress non-heterosexual attraction or behaviours."

The Canadian Psychological Association, Canadian Psychiatric Association and Canadian Paediatric Society have denounced conversion therapy as harmful to LGBTQ people, city administration said in a report.

The report recommends Mayor Sandra Masters write a letter in support of the federal bill banning conversion therapy, Bill C-6, and for city administration to do consultations for almost a year to study the feasibility of a local conversion therapy ban. Saskatoon's city council recently approved their own local bylaw banning the practice.

The feasibility study passed four to one at the wellness committee with only Coun. John Findura against. The recommendation for the letter passed three to two, with Findura and Coun. Terina Shaw against.

The city council meeting will start at 1 p.m. CST.