B.C. hitman given life sentence for manslaughter of Sask. teen Katelyn Noble

A convicted hitman from British Columbia has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years for killing a teenage girl on a Radisson, Sask., farm in 2007.

Eduard Baranec killed Katelyn Noble, 15 at the time, on Aug. 26 on a farm known by locals as the Loessin Farm, according to the summary of facts presented in court by prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Viczco earlier this year.

The farm was known as a marijuana grow-op.

Baranec had admitted to killing Noble to an undercover police officer who was posing as a crime boss.

Baranec was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on May 20, 2021, in Saskatoon Court of Queen's bench.

The Crown said it accepted the manslaughter plea to bring finality and certainty to Noble's family.

Baranec was already serving a life sentence for the contract killing of a B.C mother, Amanpreet Kaur Bahia.

Despite more than a decade of searching, Noble's body was never found.

Her mother Leona told CBC News in June 2021 that she hopes her daughter's body will be discovered someday.