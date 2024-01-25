More than $170,000 of contraband and unauthorized items seized at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, officals say
On January 19, 2024, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the maximum-security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, THC, and SIM cards.
Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says staff members at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary just outside Prince Albert, Sask., seized more than $170,000 in contraband and unauthorized items in the maximum security unit on Jan. 19, 2024.
The items seized included methamphetamine, THC and SIM cards, according to a news release.
CSC said it uses tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including scanners and drug-detector dogs.
The police have been notified of these latest seizures and the institution is now investigating, CSC said.