More than $170,000 of contraband and unauthorized items seized at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, officals say

On January 19, 2024, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the maximum-security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, THC, and SIM cards.

Louise BigEagle · CBC News ·
large building with sign in front of that holds prisoners.
The Saskatchewan Penitentiary is just outside Prince Albert, Sask. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says staff members at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary just outside Prince Albert, Sask., seized more than $170,000 in contraband and unauthorized items in the maximum security unit on Jan. 19, 2024.

The items seized included methamphetamine, THC and SIM cards, according to a news release.

CSC said it uses tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including scanners and drug-detector dogs.

The police have been notified of these latest seizures and the institution is now investigating, CSC said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Louise BigEagle

CBC Journalist

Louise is a journalist with CBC Saskatchewan since September 2022. She is Nakota/Cree from Ocean Man First Nations. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Regina. Louise can be reached at louise.bigeagle@cbc.ca.

