Contaminated soil discovered in A.E. Wilson Park in Regina

The City of Regina announced on Thursday that it had discovered contaminated soil in a section of A.E. Wilson Park.

Soil testing was being done in the area in preparation for an upcoming construction project. The city says there is a potential harm to people and pets if the soil underneath the vegetation is disturbed.

Regina's director of water, waste and environment Kurtis Doney told reporters that he was confident the contaminated soil was a result of historical use of the land.

"The contaminants found to be above provincial environmental levels for human health in residential areas include heavy metals and a type of hydrocarbon," Doney said.

"Historical maps indicate that up until the early 1950s, this area was an old wastewater treatment plant and a landfill, and was used for commercial businesses."

Kurtis Doney, Regina's director of water, waste and environment spoke to reporters on Thursday about the contaminated soil. (CBC)

The city says the contaminated soil is in a section of the park northwest of the Jack Hamilton Arena. Fencing and signage is being put up to indicate where the contaminated soil is.

A pathway near the restricted area will remain open, the city said.

Doney says soil testing will continue in the park throughout the summer to determine the full extent of the soil contamination, but the city doesn't expect the contamination is moving.

"We will determine the risks to the public so next steps can be determined. Part of these next steps include a human health and ecological risk assessment," Doney said.

"We'll continue working with the Ministry of Environment to ensure a remediation plan is developed and completed."

Map showing where the contaminated soil in A.E. Wilson Park is. (City of Regina)

He added the current health risks in the contaminated area are low.

"Right now with snow out there,there is very low risk and as it melts, there's vegetation," Doney said. "We expect the risk to [remain] low, but we need to do further work to understand that."