22 electricians penalized after probe into cheating at Sask Polytechnic

An investigation into cheating at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Moose Jaw has led to 22 construction electricians having their journeyperson certificates cancelled or suspended.

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) and a third-party investigation firm found that apprentices accessed materials they should not have, including level exams and Red Seal interprovincial certification exams.

Dennis Johnson, Sask Polytechnic provost and VP of academics, said he was "profoundly disappointed" when he heard the findings.

"We do everything we can to help them be successful and we expect that they're going to do that by their own efforts and not look for shortcuts, so you know we'll continue to reinforce the value of earning their credentials and learning in legitimate ways," Johnson said.

None of them will be able to work legally in Saskatchewan as construction electricians during the sanctions. The length of penalties issued ranges from two to six months.

After that, more than a dozen students will have retake their journeyperson exam.

Three will have their certifications reinstated after the sanctions are up. The province said those students were using the wrong answer key and passed the test on their own.

Instructor fired

The school fired an instructor who was found to have been giving out answers.

An Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission employee was also part of the scheme but had already resigned.

CEO Jeff Ritter said the commission issued registered letters to each student and told their employers in person.

"If anyone has any questions about a specific individual or their qualifications, we would encourage them to contact our office," said Ritter. "We have a 1-800 number and our staff will be able to provide information to the members of the public."

Their names have also been published on the commission website. They will be taken down after the sanctions are over.

Videotaping all exam sittings

Both SATCC and Sask Polytechnic said they are working to prevent academic misconduct in the future.

SATCC is videotaping all exam sittings, while senior managers will audit exams to ensure all participants follow procedure and protocol. An external investigator is now retained on contract to look into any future allegations of academic misconduct.

SATCC is also moving toward online exams with better security mechanisms, rather than paper exams.

Sask Polytechnic is conducting its own internal audit on exam procedures and said an internal website has been created so staff and students can anonymously report academic misconduct.